BRIEF-Delek Logistics Partners increases quarterly cash distribution
* Delek Logistics Partners Lp increases quarterly cash distribution to $0.68 per limited partner unit
Nov 10 Parlane Resource Corp :
* Parlane confirms the potential for gold at the Old Crow occurrence, Big Bear property, Nechako Plateau, Central British Columbia
* Parlane Resource - Plans to conduct detailed follow-up sampling in area of Old Crow early in 2017
* Parlane Resource - In addition to work planned for Old Crow, company will advance exploration work at its newly discovered showing named "The Cub" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Delek Logistics Partners Lp increases quarterly cash distribution to $0.68 per limited partner unit
* First savings financial group, inc. reports 2016 first quarter financial results
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S