Nov 10 Parlane Resource Corp :

* Parlane confirms the potential for gold at the Old Crow occurrence, Big Bear property, Nechako Plateau, Central British Columbia

* Parlane Resource - Plans to conduct detailed follow-up sampling in area of Old Crow early in 2017

* Parlane Resource - In addition to work planned for Old Crow, company will advance exploration work at its newly discovered showing named "The Cub"