UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 10 China Gas Holdings Ltd -
* Termination Of Framework Agreement For Material Assets Restructuring
* Reference is made to announcement of Co dated 12 August 2016 in relation to a non-legally binding framework agreement
* The framework agreement would be terminated
* Termination of framework agreement has no material adverse impact on existing business operations of group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources