Nov 10 Vtech Holdings Ltd

* hy group revenue increased by 5.9% to us$982.9 million

* hy profit attributable to shareholders of company decreased by 28.7% to us$71.4 million

* interim dividend of us17.0 cents per ordinary share

* "management is expecting group revenue for full year to increase"

* profitability is expected to improve in second half as group revenue will be higher

* sales of tel products are expected to pick up in second half

* residential phones business will remain slow worldwide, but co will continue to increase market share in north america and australia