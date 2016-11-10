UPDATE 1-Credit Suisse, pension manager USS in direct-lending finance JV
* Credit Suisse says expects more tie-ups to follow (Adds details on Credit Suisse stake, quote)
Nov 10 Prudential Plc :
* Sale of life insurance business in Korea
* Reached an agreement to sell 100 pct of its life insurance subsidiary in Korea, PCA Life Insurance Co., Ltd
* Sale to Mirae Asset Life Insurance Co., Ltd., for KRW 170 bln (equivalent to 119 mln stg)
* Transaction is subject to regulatory approval
* PCA Life Korea and Mirae will work together to ensure a smooth transition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Credit Suisse says expects more tie-ups to follow (Adds details on Credit Suisse stake, quote)
BOSTON, Jan 25 State Street Corp executives on Wednesday moved to soften the blow of losing $1 trillion in BlackRock assets to a rival by saying the move was not part of a broader trend.
LONDON, Jan 25 Investment bank Credit Suisse and Universities Superannuation Scheme have agreed a deal to provide senior debt finance to funds active in the growing direct-lending market.