Nov 10 Prudential Plc :

* Sale of life insurance business in Korea

* Reached an agreement to sell 100 pct of its life insurance subsidiary in Korea, PCA Life Insurance Co., Ltd

* Sale to Mirae Asset Life Insurance Co., Ltd., for KRW 170 bln (equivalent to 119 mln stg)

* Transaction is subject to regulatory approval

* PCA Life Korea and Mirae will work together to ensure a smooth transition