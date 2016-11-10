Nov 10 Minda Industries Ltd

* Minda Industries Ltd says approved purchase of 49 percent stake of Sam Global from Singhal Fincap for total consideration of INR 135.1 million

* Minda Industries Ltd says approved entering JV with Onkyo Corp, Japan

* Minda Industries Ltd says approved hiving off battery division to unit Minda Storage Batteries

* Minda Industries Ltd says approves purchase of 31.37 percent stake in PT Minda Asean Automotive for INR 158.5 million

* Minda Industries Ltd says approves raising of funds of up to 5 billion rupees