UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 10 Schlumberger AG :
* Consolidated sales of Schlumberger Group in first nine months of amounted to 112.0 million euros
* 9-month result after taxes and minority interests of about 69,000 euros after a loss of 1.7 million euros in year ago
* Is planning a stable development on a comparable basis for the 2016 economic year Source text - bit.ly/2fnxsgP Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources