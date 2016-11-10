BRIEF-Macrogenics announces appointments to board of directors
* Macrogenics Inc says expansion of its board of directors to eight members
Nov 10 Sequent Scientific Ltd
* Sequent Scientific Ltd - sept quarter consol net loss 51.5 million rupees versus profit 53.5 million rupees year ago
* Sequent Scientific Ltd - sept quarter total income from operations 2.53 billion rupees versus 1.60 billion rupees year ago
* Fate Therapeutics - files to say resale of up to 20.9 million shares of common stock by the selling stockholders named
* Underwriters agreed to purchase, on a bought deal basis, 31.5 million common shares of company at a price of US$7.95 per common share