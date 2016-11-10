Nov 10 Yes Bank Ltd :

* says Yes Bank makes unlimited ATM access free for all customers, announces multiple initiatives for customer convenience

* says Yes Bank customers can use any ATM of any bank to withdraw cash, within RBI prescribed limits, without any charge between 11th and 20th of November 2016

* says all Yes Bank branches will be working extended hours i.e. Upto 6 pm every day

* says extended hours will also be applicable this weekend Saturday, 12th November and Sunday, 13th November, 2016

* says all charges for cash deposits for yes bank savings account customers have been waived off until 30th of December 2016

* says Yes Bank has increased number of counters for exchange, withdrawal and deposit of cash. Source text: Yes Bank, India's 5th largest private sector Bank announces multiple initiatives for Customer Convenience. Further to the landmark decision by the Government of India and the Reserve Bank of India to demonetize high value currency notes of INR 500 and INR 1,000, Yes Bank is fully committed to help realize this significant initiative.

Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)