Nov 10 Yes Bank Ltd :
* says Yes Bank makes unlimited ATM access free for all
customers, announces multiple initiatives for customer
convenience
* says Yes Bank customers can use any ATM of any bank to
withdraw cash, within RBI prescribed limits, without any charge
between 11th and 20th of November 2016
* says all Yes Bank branches will be working extended hours
i.e. Upto 6 pm every day
* says extended hours will also be applicable this weekend
Saturday, 12th November and Sunday, 13th November, 2016
* says all charges for cash deposits for yes bank savings
account customers have been waived off until 30th of December
2016
* says Yes Bank has increased number of counters for
exchange, withdrawal and deposit of cash.
Source text:
Yes Bank, India's 5th largest private sector Bank
announces multiple initiatives for Customer Convenience. Further
to the landmark decision by the Government of India and the
Reserve Bank of India
to demonetize high value currency notes of INR 500 and INR
1,000, Yes Bank is fully committed to help realize this
significant initiative.
