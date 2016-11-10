RBC woos three senior financials bankers from Deutsche Bank
Jan 25 RBC Capital Markets has hired three senior Deutsche Bank AG bankers who focus on advising banks, according to an internal memo from the Canadian firm.
Nov 10 (Reuters) -
* Blackstone Group, Carlyle Group LP, KKR & Co among buyout firms in talks with banks for financing to back bids for Valeant's Australian drug unit - Bloomberg
* Indicative bids for Valeant's Inova pharmaceuticals business were submitted this month - Bloomberg, citing sources
* Inova's sale may fetch about A$1 billion ($773 million)- Bloomberg, citing sources
Source : (bloom.bg/2fgE0jz)
Jan 25 RBC Capital Markets has hired three senior Deutsche Bank AG bankers who focus on advising banks, according to an internal memo from the Canadian firm.
* Had executed a binding letter of intent to acquire assets of BioGanix Limited
BRUSSELS, Jan 25 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process: