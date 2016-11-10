Nov 10 (Reuters) -

* Blackstone Group, Carlyle Group LP, KKR & Co among buyout firms in talks with banks for financing to back bids for Valeant's Australian drug unit - Bloomberg

* Indicative bids for Valeant's Inova pharmaceuticals business were submitted this month - Bloomberg, citing sources

* Inova's sale may fetch about A$1 billion ($773 million)- Bloomberg, citing sources

