BRIEF-Independent Bank Group reports Q4 earnings per share $0.79
* Independent Bank Group reports fourth quarter and year-end financial results
Nov 10 Swire Pacific Ltd :
* Impairment charges currently estimated at HK$280 million are expected to be made against profit for 2016
* As a result of review of Swire Pacific Offshore, impairment charges estimated at HK$2.31 billion expected to be made against profits for 2016
* Foregoing matters expected to have material adverse effect on consolidated underlying profit attributable to shareholders of co for 2016
* Spo's Altus Logistics subsidiary has been disposed of and loss of HK$116 million is expected to be recorded on disposal
* Rreview undertaken of carrying value of cabin and seats businesses in united states; Co's impairment charges amount to HK$210 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Cathay General Bancorp announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* BancorpSouth announces fourth quarter and annual 2016 financial results; declares quarterly dividend