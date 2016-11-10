Nov 10 (Reuters) -

* Fitch : Currency demonetisation likely to hurt Indian homebuilders' sales

* Fitch - Move to demonetise India's currency notes of higher denominations likely to have a negative impact on homebuilders, at least in next 12-24 months

* Fitch on Indian currency demonetisation - Expect residential property prices and property sales to fall

* Fitch on Indian currency demonestisation - Expect curtailing of undeclared wealth in economy will be supportive of real-estate sector over longer term