BRIEF-Vaalco Energy provides operational update
* Vaalco Energy provides operational update and posts new investor presentation to website
Nov 10 (Reuters) -
* Fitch : Currency demonetisation likely to hurt Indian homebuilders' sales
* Fitch - Move to demonetise India's currency notes of higher denominations likely to have a negative impact on homebuilders, at least in next 12-24 months
* Fitch on Indian currency demonetisation - Expect residential property prices and property sales to fall
* Fitch on Indian currency demonestisation - Expect curtailing of undeclared wealth in economy will be supportive of real-estate sector over longer term Source text for Eikon:
* Bankwell Financial Group reports record fourth quarter and annual net income of $3.3 million or $0.43 per share and $12.4 million or $1.62 per share, respectively and declares first quarter dividend
Jan 25 Heinz ketchup maker Kraft Heinz Co and media mogul Oprah Winfrey said on Wednesday they would form a joint venture to develop a new line of food products in the United States.