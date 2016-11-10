Nov 10 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

* Sept-qtr PAT 24.71 billion rupees - TV

* Sept-qtr consol profit 22.35 billion rupees

* Consensus forecast for Sep-qtr consol profit was 16.46 billion rupees

* Sept-qtr consol total income from operations 82.65 billion rupees

* Consol net profit in Sept-qtr last year was 10.29 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income from operations was 68.73 billion rupees

* The first profit alert was sourced from TV and was later confirmed as net profit after tax before non-controlling interests, from a company press release at the NSE