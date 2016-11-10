Nov 10 Cancom SE :

* Increase in earnings per share of 49 percent after nine months

* Has confirmed preliminary figures published on Oct. 31

* Sees itself on track after nine months to successfully close business year 2016

* 9-month earnings per share of euro 1.42 after euro 0.95 in 2015 are attributable to Cancom shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)