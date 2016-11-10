Nov 10 UOL Group Ltd :
* Q3 net profit attributable to equity holders S$87.124
million versus S$100.8 million year ago
* Q3 revenue S$393.4 million versus S$354.0 million a year
ago
* Weak global economic outlook will continue to weigh on
performance of group's hotels
* No dividend has been declared or recommended for q3 ended
30 september 2016
* Demand for new homes is expected to remain sluggish
* Retail rents are likely to remain subdued as market is
still undergoing structural changes
* Large influx of upcoming supply in next one to two years
coupled with soft demand will put pressure on office rentals
