BRIEF-BancorpSouth reports Q4 earnings per share $0.40
* BancorpSouth announces fourth quarter and annual 2016 financial results; declares quarterly dividend
Nov 10 Mauritian Eagle Insurance Co Ltd :
* Quarter ended Sept 2016 group net revenue of 157.8 million rupees versus 156.1 million rupees year ago
* Quarter ended Sept 2016 group profit before taxation of 21.9 million rupees versus 14.0 million rupees year ago
* $0.39 per share quarterly cash dividend on company's common stock, represents a $.01 increase over prior quarter's dividend
* Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP - general partner declared a cash distribution of $0.35 per common unit