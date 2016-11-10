Nov 10 Aeffe SpA :

* 9-month revenue 213.8 million euros ($233.11 million) versus 206.5 million euros a year ago

* 9-month net profit 4.9 million euros versus 1.5 million euros a year ago

* Executive chairman Massimo Ferretti says "we are confident for the remaining part of the year"

* Executive chairman Massimo Ferretti says orders intake for next Spring/Summer collections is up by 5 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9172 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)