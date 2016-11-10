BRIEF-Methanex reports Q4 earnings per share $0.28
* Methanex reports higher fourth quarter 2016 earnings and record production and sales volume
Nov 10 Hydra Industries Acquisition Corp :
* Files for non-timely 10-q
* Unable to file quarterly report on form 10-q for the period ended September 30, 2016 by November 9, 2016 Source text - bit.ly/2eNd4aQ Further company coverage:
* Methanex reports higher fourth quarter 2016 earnings and record production and sales volume
* Teradyne reports record fourth quarter orders, fiscal year 2016 results, and increase in quarterly dividend
* BancorpSouth announces fourth quarter and annual 2016 financial results; declares quarterly dividend