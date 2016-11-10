Nov 10 Tata Motors Ltd

* Tata Motors Ltd says group global wholesales in Oct, including JLR, were at 101,057 units, up 9 percent

* Tata Motors Ltd says global wholesales for Jaguar Land Rover were 47390 vehicles in Oct

* Tata Motors Ltd says group global wholesale for passanger vehilcles was for Oct was 64,1 45, up 4 percent Source text - (bit.ly/2fnGkCZ) Further company coverage: