UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 10 Schouw & Co A/S :
* Q3 revenue 4.33 billion Danish crowns ($634.45 million) versus 3.60 billion crowns year ago
* Q3 EBIT 351 million crowns versus 269 million crowns year ago
* Now expects FY 2016 revenue of about 14.0 billion crowns
* Raises its 2016 EBIT guidance by about 100 million to range of 965-1,030 million crowns
* CEO: "It is a positive surprise that we've been able to raise our EBIT guidance by more than 10%, thereby raising our profit before tax guidance to more than 1.5 billion crowns" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8248 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources