Nov 10 Schouw & Co A/S :

* Q3 revenue 4.33 billion Danish crowns ($634.45 million) versus 3.60 billion crowns year ago

* Q3 EBIT 351 million crowns versus 269 million crowns year ago

* Now expects FY 2016 revenue of about 14.0 billion crowns

* Raises its 2016 EBIT guidance by about 100 million to range of 965-1,030 million crowns

* CEO: "It is a positive surprise that we've been able to raise our EBIT guidance by more than 10%, thereby raising our profit before tax guidance to more than 1.5 billion crowns"