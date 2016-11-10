BRIEF-Methanex reports Q4 earnings per share $0.28
* Methanex reports higher fourth quarter 2016 earnings and record production and sales volume
Nov 10 Performance Sports Group Ltd :
* Performance Sports Group Ltd - Alvarez & Marsal was engaged as restructuring professional, and Brian J. Fox appointed as chief restructuring officer Source text - bit.ly/2fFrmrr Further company coverage:
* Methanex reports higher fourth quarter 2016 earnings and record production and sales volume
* Teradyne reports record fourth quarter orders, fiscal year 2016 results, and increase in quarterly dividend
* BancorpSouth announces fourth quarter and annual 2016 financial results; declares quarterly dividend