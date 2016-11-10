UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 10 Pferdewetten.de AG :
* Outlook for 2016 confirmed
* 9-month EBIT of 1.436 million euros ($1.57 million) (2015: 1.856 million euros)
* 9-month revenue 4.86 million euros versus 5.24 million euros year ago
* 9-month result after taxes 1.291 million euros (previous year: 2.481 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9174 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources