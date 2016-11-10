BRIEF-Horizon Bancorp reports Q4 earnings per share $0.25
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Nov 10 Ronsa SA :
* 9-month revenue 750,000 euros ($817,800) versus 642,000 euros year ago
* 9-month net profit 276,000 euros versus 436,000 euros year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9171 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Jan 25 Your financial advisor probably won't choose what is best for you because if he did you would very likely fire him.
* Astoria Financial Corporation reports 2016 fourth quarter and full year earnings per common share of $0.14 and $0.62, respectively