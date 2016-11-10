UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 10 Daohe Global Group Ltd :
* Parties entered into a memorandum of termination to terminate agreement
* No consideration for proposed acquisition has been paid to vendor
* Considers termination of agreement shall have no material adverse impact on existing business operation and financial position of group
* Pursuant to deal parties shall release and discharge each other from all performances, in relation to agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources