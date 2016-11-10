BRIEF-Affimed announces closing of public offering of common stock
* Affimed announces closing of public offering of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 10 Novo Nordisk
* Says Novo Nordisk submits application to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for including data from the two SWITCH trials in the Tresiba label
* Says during the first SWITCH study's maintenance period, patients with diabetes type 1 treated with Tresiba on average had 11 percent fewer episodes of overall symptomatic blood glucose confirmed hypoglycaemia
* Says during the second SWITCH study, patients with diabetes type 2 treated with Tresiba on average had 30 percent fewer episodes of overall blood glucose confirmed symptomatic hypoglycaemia
* Says with the submission of the SWITCH data to the EMA, Novo Nordisk has now completed the regulatory submissions in both the EU and the USA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Annabella Pultz Nielsen, editing Nikolaj Skydsgaard)
* Affimed announces closing of public offering of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Acquisition and disposition of securities of Hemostemix inc.
* Entellus Medical - gross margins in near future are likely to be moderately lower than gross margins that are anticipated for quarter ended Dec 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: