Nov 10 Scanfil Oyj :

* To close down factory in Biatorbagy, Hungary

* Plan is to conclude actions during Q2 2017

* Negative impact on earnings resulting from factory closing is estimated at about 1.3 million euros

* Closing factory will finalize restructuring related to PartnerTech factory network integration Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)