BRIEF-Affimed announces closing of public offering of common stock
* Affimed announces closing of public offering of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 10 Mega Lifesciences Pcl
* Qtrly net profit 167.9 million baht versus 152.5 million baht Source text (bit.ly/2g0JgJo) Further company coverage:
* Affimed announces closing of public offering of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Acquisition and disposition of securities of Hemostemix inc.
* Entellus Medical - gross margins in near future are likely to be moderately lower than gross margins that are anticipated for quarter ended Dec 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: