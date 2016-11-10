BRIEF-Duke realty reports Q4 core FFO per share $0.31
* Duke realty reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
Nov 10 Fantasia Holdings Group Co Ltd
* has recently purchased part of 2019 notes and 2017 notes in aggregate principal amount of us$6.5 million and us$5.7 million, respectively
* purchases of notes will reduce company's future financial expenses and lower its financial gearing level Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Duke realty reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Releases regular weekly net asset value as of 24 January 2017
* Old second Bancorp - net interest and dividend income totaled $17.5 million for q4 of 2016 and reflects an increase of $2.8 million, or 18.7%, over q4 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: