Nov 10 ConocoPhillips
* ConocoPhillips - Announcing $3 billion share repurchase
program
* ConocoPhillips - Initiating $5 to $8 billion asset
divestiture program
* ConocoPhillips - Providing 2017 operating plan guidance,
including expected capital expenditures of $5 billion.
* Full-Year 2017 production is expected to be 1,540 to 1,570
thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (MBOED)
* ConocoPhillips says guidance for 2017 production and
operating expenses is approximately $5.2 billion
* "Lowered capital intensity and breakeven price of company,
lowered cost of supply of our investment portfolio"
* ConocoPhillips says 2017 adjusted operating cost guidance
of $6 billion, a 9 percent improvement compared with 2016
adjusted operating cost guidance
* ConocoPhillips- Acceleration actions announced on Thursday
will allow co to achieve value proposition priorities at brent
prices of about $50/barrel
* ConocoPhillips - Value proposition priorities include
debt target of $20 billion and a 20 to 30 percent payout of
operating cash flows to shareholders
