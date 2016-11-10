BRIEF-Affimed announces closing of public offering of common stock
* Affimed announces closing of public offering of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 10 LifeAssays AB (publ) :
* Italian distributor places order for 10 instruments
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Affimed announces closing of public offering of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Acquisition and disposition of securities of Hemostemix inc.
* Entellus Medical - gross margins in near future are likely to be moderately lower than gross margins that are anticipated for quarter ended Dec 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: