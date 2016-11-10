Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 10 Xchanging Solutions Ltd
* Xchanging solutions ltd - sept quarter net loss 19.9 million rupees versus profit 62.5 million rupees year ago
* Xchanging solutions ltd - sept quarter net sales 181.9 million rupees versus 328.8 million rupees year ago
* Xchanging solutions -took note of resignation of Alok Kumar Sinha as CEO from Nov 10
* Xchanging solutions ltd says approved appointment of Srikrishna Madhavan as CEO cum MD Source text - (bit.ly/2eFh8X5) Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)