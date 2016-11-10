BRIEF-Drive Capital acquired C$1 mln convertible debenture of Hemostemix
* Acquisition and disposition of securities of Hemostemix inc.
Nov 10 Wockhardt Ltd
* Sept quarter consol net profit 170.2 million rupees
* Sept quarter consol net sales 10.65 billion rupees
* Declared interim dividend of 10 rupees share
* Approved issuance of unsecured masala bonds for up to $200 million
* Consol net profit in Sept quarter last year was 924.5 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol net sales was 12.30 billion rupees
* Entellus Medical - gross margins in near future are likely to be moderately lower than gross margins that are anticipated for quarter ended Dec 31, 2016
Jan 25 Drug wholesaler McKesson Corp said it would buy privately held CoverMyMeds for about $1.1 billion to strengthen its technology offerings to pharmaceutical manufacturers, clinicians and health insurers.