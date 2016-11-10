BRIEF-Live Oak Bancshares reports Q4 earnings per share $0.16
* Live Oak Bancshares Inc reports fourth quarter 2016 results
Nov 10 VTB :
* Says opened 3 billion rouble ($46.98 million) credit line for Ruspolimet
* The proceeds from the credit will be used to finance Ruspolimet's investment project Further company coverage: ($1 = 63.8600 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* On January 23, 2017 entered into a first amendment to loan agreement - sec filing
* People's Utah Bancorp reports year-end 2016 results and declares quarterly dividend