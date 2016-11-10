BRIEF-People's Utah Bancorp reports Q4 earnings per share $0.36
* People's Utah Bancorp reports year-end 2016 results and declares quarterly dividend
Nov 10 Cineplex Inc :
* Cineplex strengthens US entertainment and amusement gaming business with another strategic acquisition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* People's Utah Bancorp reports year-end 2016 results and declares quarterly dividend
* Summit state bank reports net income for 2016 and declaration of dividend
* Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc declares quarterly dividend