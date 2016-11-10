BRIEF-People's Utah Bancorp reports Q4 earnings per share $0.36
* People's Utah Bancorp reports year-end 2016 results and declares quarterly dividend
Nov 10 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd :
* Sun Pharmaceutical Industries exec says awaiting US FDA reinspection of Halol plant
* Sun Pharmaceutical Industries exec says pricing pressure in US will continue
* Sun Pharmaceutical Industries exec says "there are technical challenges in our ability to launch Glumetza" generic
* Summit state bank reports net income for 2016 and declaration of dividend
* Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc declares quarterly dividend