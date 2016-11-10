UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 10 K M Sugar Mills Ltd
* K M Sugar Mills Ltd - sept quarter net profit after tax 30.6 million rupees versus profit after tax 74.1 million rupees year ago
* K M Sugar Mills Ltd - sept quarter total income from operations 508.1 million rupees versus 712.3 million rupees year ago Source text - (bit.ly/2eNmmDC) Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources