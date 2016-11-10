BRIEF-Affimed announces closing of public offering of common stock
* Affimed announces closing of public offering of common stock
Nov 10 Genmab
* Genmab announces phase III study of daratumumab in combination with carfilzomib in multiple myeloma
* Genmab - new phase III study combining daratumumab, carfilzomib,dexamethasone in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma - dosing expected in 2017
* Genmab - first study under clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement between janssen and amgen
* Phase iii study of daratumumab is anticipated to start dosing patients in 2017 and will be sponsored by amgen
* ESSA Bancorp Inc announces fiscal 2017 first quarter financial results
* Lilis Energy appoints Joseph C. Daches, CPA as EVP, CFO and Treasurer