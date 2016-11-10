Nov 10 Genmab

* Genmab announces phase III study of daratumumab in combination with carfilzomib in multiple myeloma

* Genmab - new phase III study combining daratumumab, carfilzomib,dexamethasone in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma - dosing expected in 2017

* Genmab - first study under clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement between janssen and amgen

* Phase iii study of daratumumab is anticipated to start dosing patients in 2017 and will be sponsored by amgen