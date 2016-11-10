Nov 10 (Reuters) -

* Saudi Aramco said among second-round bidders for OMV Turkey unit- Bloomberg

* State oil company of Azerbaijan, Opet Petrolculuk AS, a joint venture of KOC holding and Turkey's Ozturk family are bidding as well- Bloomberg

* HSBC Holdings is advising Saudi Aramco on potential acquisition of Istanbul-based OMV Petrol Ofisi AS- Bloomberg,citing sources Source bloom.bg/2fh23zd