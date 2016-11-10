BRIEF-People's Utah Bancorp reports Q4 earnings per share $0.36
* People's Utah Bancorp reports year-end 2016 results and declares quarterly dividend
* Saudi Aramco said among second-round bidders for OMV Turkey unit- Bloomberg
* State oil company of Azerbaijan, Opet Petrolculuk AS, a joint venture of KOC holding and Turkey's Ozturk family are bidding as well- Bloomberg
* HSBC Holdings is advising Saudi Aramco on potential acquisition of Istanbul-based OMV Petrol Ofisi AS- Bloomberg,citing sources Source bloom.bg/2fh23zd
* Summit state bank reports net income for 2016 and declaration of dividend
* Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc declares quarterly dividend