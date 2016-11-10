BRIEF-Drive Capital acquired C$1 mln convertible debenture of Hemostemix
* Acquisition and disposition of securities of Hemostemix inc.
Nov 10 Perrigo Company Plc
* CEO says Perrigo to initiate claim arbitration against sellers of Omega which we plan to do before the end of this year
* Perrigo Co Plc CEO says wouldn't see in the near term trying to do transformational acquisition; looking for bolt-on acquisitions - Conf call Further company coverage:
* Acquisition and disposition of securities of Hemostemix inc.
* Titanium Corporation reports fiscal year 2017 first quarter results
* Old second Bancorp - net interest and dividend income totaled $17.5 million for q4 of 2016 and reflects an increase of $2.8 million, or 18.7%, over q4 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: