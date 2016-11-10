BRIEF-Affimed announces closing of public offering of common stock
* Affimed announces closing of public offering of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 10 Idt Corp
* IDT Corp announces investment in Cornerstone Pharmaceuticals
* IDT under investment agreements, has board representation, IDT, its co-investors have right to acquire a majority interest in cornerstone
* IDT Corp - IDT and group of co-investors invested $10 million for minority interest in cornerstone pharmaceuticals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Affimed announces closing of public offering of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* ESSA Bancorp Inc announces fiscal 2017 first quarter financial results
* Lilis Energy appoints Joseph C. Daches, CPA as EVP, CFO and Treasurer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: