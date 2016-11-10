Nov 10 Planet Fitness Inc :

* Planet Fitness Inc- on Nov 10, units amended credit agreement governing credit parties' senior secured credit facility dated as of march 31, 2014

* Planet Fitness- amendment reduces interest rate margins in respect of term loans, increases aggregate amount of term loans by $230 million to $718.45 million

* Planet Fitness Inc - second amendment increases aggregate revolving commitments by $35.0 million to $75.0 million - sec filing