BRIEF-Drive Capital acquired C$1 mln convertible debenture of Hemostemix
* Acquisition and disposition of securities of Hemostemix inc.
Nov 10 Planet Fitness Inc :
* Planet Fitness Inc- on Nov 10, units amended credit agreement governing credit parties' senior secured credit facility dated as of march 31, 2014
* Planet Fitness- amendment reduces interest rate margins in respect of term loans, increases aggregate amount of term loans by $230 million to $718.45 million
* Planet Fitness Inc - second amendment increases aggregate revolving commitments by $35.0 million to $75.0 million - sec filing Source text (bit.ly/2eW2KL3) Further company coverage:
* Titanium Corporation reports fiscal year 2017 first quarter results
* Old second Bancorp - net interest and dividend income totaled $17.5 million for q4 of 2016 and reflects an increase of $2.8 million, or 18.7%, over q4 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: