BRIEF-8x8 Inc reports Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.01
* 8X8 Inc reports third quarter fiscal 2017 financial results
Nov 10 Sun Life Financial -
* Exec says "will await developments" on possibility of reduced tax rate
* Exec was speaking about possibility of lower U.S. tax rate following Trump election
* Sun life financial inc says industry margins to be "somewhat challenged" over next couple of years until "we end up in a more normal environment"- conf call
* Exec says same margin industry pressures will have some impact on us as well
* Exec says impact on co of changes to obamacare would be "minimal", "indirect" Further company coverage:
* 8X8 Inc reports third quarter fiscal 2017 financial results
Jan 25 EBay Inc reported 3.1 percent rise in quarterly revenue for the holiday period, offering a bright spot for investors as the company's revamped online marketplace attracted more buyers and helped sell more products.
* Restaurant sales in q1 decreased to $108.1 million, a decrease of 4.8% versus q1 fiscal 2016