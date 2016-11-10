BRIEF-Drive Capital acquired C$1 mln convertible debenture of Hemostemix
* Acquisition and disposition of securities of Hemostemix inc.
Nov 10 Sharon Bio Medicine Ltd
* Sharon Bio Medicine Ltd - sept quarter net loss 1.20 billion rupees versus loss 757.9 million rupees year ago
* Sharon Bio Medicine Ltd - sept quarter net sales 447.8 million rupees versus 1.13 billion rupees year ago Source text - (bit.ly/2fF4lbL) Further company coverage:
* Entellus Medical - gross margins in near future are likely to be moderately lower than gross margins that are anticipated for quarter ended Dec 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 25 Drug wholesaler McKesson Corp said it would buy privately held CoverMyMeds for about $1.1 billion to strengthen its technology offerings to pharmaceutical manufacturers, clinicians and health insurers.