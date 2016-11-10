Nov 10 Dominion Resources Inc :

* Dominion Resources- on Nov 10, co, units entered into a $5 billion second amended and restated revolving credit agreement - sec filing

* Dominion Resources Inc - on Nov 10, co, units, entered into a $500 million second amended and restated revolving credit agreement

* Dominion Resources Inc- amended and restated credit facilities mature in April 2020 Source text (bit.ly/2fEXygr) Further company coverage: