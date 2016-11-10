BRIEF-People's Utah Bancorp reports Q4 earnings per share $0.36
* People's Utah Bancorp reports year-end 2016 results and declares quarterly dividend
Nov 10 Dominion Resources Inc :
* Dominion Resources- on Nov 10, co, units entered into a $5 billion second amended and restated revolving credit agreement - sec filing
* Dominion Resources Inc - on Nov 10, co, units, entered into a $500 million second amended and restated revolving credit agreement
* Dominion Resources Inc- amended and restated credit facilities mature in April 2020 Source text (bit.ly/2fEXygr) Further company coverage:
* People's Utah Bancorp reports year-end 2016 results and declares quarterly dividend
* Summit state bank reports net income for 2016 and declaration of dividend
* Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc declares quarterly dividend