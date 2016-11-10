Nov 10 Turk Telekomunikasyon AS :

* Murat Kirkgoz, who has served as chief financial officer since October 2012, decided to leave his position effective from December 1

* Kaan Aktan, current chief consumer finance officer of TTNET, will be appointed as chief financial officer (CFO) of Turk Telekom effective from December 1

