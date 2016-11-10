Nov 10 Celsion Corp

* Celsion announces continuing positive data from the ovation study - an immunotherapy study of newly diagnosed stage iii and iv ovarian cancer patients

* Currently evaluating translational data from study, which co expects to report before end of q4

* Celsion corp - enrollment in fourth cohort is ongoing, and celsion expects to complete ovation study this year and report data in early 2017

* Future studies of gen-1 will include a phase i/ii study combining gen-1 with avastin and doxil