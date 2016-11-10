BRIEF-People's Utah Bancorp reports Q4 earnings per share $0.36
* People's Utah Bancorp reports year-end 2016 results and declares quarterly dividend
Nov 10 Solar Capital Ltd
* Solar capital ltd. Issues $50 million of unsecured private notes
* Interest on notes will be payable semi-annually Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Summit state bank reports net income for 2016 and declaration of dividend
* Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc declares quarterly dividend