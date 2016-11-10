BRIEF-Duke realty reports Q4 core FFO per share $0.31
* Duke realty reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
Nov 10 Fitch Ratings:
* Says president-elect Donald Trump's Medicaid and trade policy proposals would significantly lower federal transfers to U.S. state budgets
* Says Trump's Medicaid and trade policy proposals could negatively affect economic growth and revenues if they are implemented
* Says "Trump's proposal to convert Medicaid funding into a block grant program would lead to much lower federal funding to states"
* Says "reduced U.S. federal Medicaid aid could lead states to tighten overall spending and reduce transfers to local governments"
* Says "Trump's trade policy proposals would have significant adverse implications for U.S. investment and growth and push up prices" Source: bit.ly/2em8txC
* Releases regular weekly net asset value as of 24 January 2017
* Old second Bancorp - net interest and dividend income totaled $17.5 million for q4 of 2016 and reflects an increase of $2.8 million, or 18.7%, over q4 of 2015