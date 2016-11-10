BRIEF-eBay reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Sees full year 2017 net revenue between $9.3 billion and $9.5 billion
Nov 10 Gmm Grammy Pcl
* entering into the media rights agreement of the european qualifiers-qualification competitions for the 2018 fifa world cup Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sees full year 2017 net revenue between $9.3 billion and $9.5 billion
Jan 25 Emmy-winning actress Mary Tyler Moore, who brightened American television screens as the perky suburban housewife on "The Dick Van Dyke Show," and then as a fledgling feminist on "The Mary Tyler Moore Show," died on Wednesday at the age of 80, a representative said.
* Datawatch Corp says total bookings for first fiscal quarter of 2017 were $9.40 million, a 22pct increase