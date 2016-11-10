UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 10 Amax International Holdings Ltd :
* Subscriber, company and placing agent entered into placing and subscription agreement
* Amax international holdings ltd - subscriber has agreed to sell, a total of up to 13.6 million existing placing shares
* Net proceeds from subscription will amount to approximately hk$7.13 million
* Net price raised per subscription share will be approximately hk$0.52 per share
* Deal at a placing price of hk$0.53 per placing share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources