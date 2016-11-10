Nov 10 Amax International Holdings Ltd :

* Subscriber, company and placing agent entered into placing and subscription agreement

* Amax international holdings ltd - subscriber has agreed to sell, a total of up to 13.6 million existing placing shares

* Net proceeds from subscription will amount to approximately hk$7.13 million

* Net price raised per subscription share will be approximately hk$0.52 per share

* Deal at a placing price of hk$0.53 per placing share