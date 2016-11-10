STOCKHOLM Nov 10 Ericsson :

* CEO says growing momentum in the Cisco partnership

* CEO says expects to announce more short-term cost-cutting actions

* CFO says lower cost of sales to help gross margin by H2 2017

* N. America chief sees potentially some low growth in capex from U.S. telecom operators

* N. America chief says looking at expanding the scope of the Cisco partnership

* N. America chief says Cisco partnership was a little slow to get started but gaining traction now